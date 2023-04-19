Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,457 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.37. 977,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,125,969. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

