AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.05

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALAGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$19.05 and last traded at C$22.75, with a volume of 197588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.99.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALA. Barclays set a C$29.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.93.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.79. The firm has a market cap of C$6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.43%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

