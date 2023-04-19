Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $711.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.49.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $188.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.96%. Analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $100,769.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,763.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

