Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $711.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.49.
Insider Activity
In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $100,769.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,763.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.
