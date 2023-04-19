Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $100,769.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,763.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 160.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 359,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 49.2% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 90,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 29,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.33. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $711.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.49.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $188.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.65 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

See Also

