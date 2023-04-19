Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Short Interest Update

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, a growth of 69.7% from the March 15th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 421,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAU. Alliance Global Partners lowered Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Almaden Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.