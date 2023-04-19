Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Short Interest Update

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, a growth of 69.7% from the March 15th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 421,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.38.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAU. Alliance Global Partners lowered Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Almaden Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.