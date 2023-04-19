Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $28.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s current price.

ALLY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $45.42.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $884,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Ally Financial by 90.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 541,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 257,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

