Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Up 26.8% in March

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 165.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$38.50 to C$36.50 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$35.00 to C$34.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.