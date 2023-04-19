Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

