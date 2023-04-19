Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Desjardins has a “Sell” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AQN. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 5.2 %

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE AQN opened at C$10.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$8.70 and a 1-year high of C$19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -131.11%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

