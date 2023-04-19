Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 27 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.85.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $372.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $354.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $359.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.