Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 121 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,256,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $85.99 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $114.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average of $89.99. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

