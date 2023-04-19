Alera Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after buying an additional 608,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,077 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after buying an additional 784,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,925,000 after acquiring an additional 212,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,645,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,698,000 after purchasing an additional 39,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $87.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.54. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

