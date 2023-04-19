Alera Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Unilever by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,649 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 20.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,198,000 after buying an additional 650,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Unilever by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,005,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,612,000 after buying an additional 205,179 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.4569 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.