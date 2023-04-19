Alera Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Unilever by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,649 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 20.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,198,000 after buying an additional 650,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Unilever by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,005,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,612,000 after buying an additional 205,179 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Unilever stock opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39.
Several research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.
Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.
