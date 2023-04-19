Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the March 15th total of 165,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,703,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $83,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Akari Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

