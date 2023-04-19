Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3572 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This is an increase from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.31.
EADSY stock opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02. Airbus has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $35.24.
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Airbus had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 43.08%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.
Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircrafts, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and air components.
