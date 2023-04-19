Aion Reaches Market Capitalization of $734,431.06 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Aion has a total market cap of $734,431.06 and approximately $28,922.69 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00152185 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00071950 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00037143 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00041451 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000178 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003308 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000587 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

