Aion (AION) Hits Market Capitalization of $711,045.79

Aion (AION) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. Aion has a total market cap of $711,045.79 and approximately $29,553.31 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00070900 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00143570 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00035459 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00040188 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000182 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

