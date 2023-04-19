AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Update

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 810,700 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the March 15th total of 604,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AerSale Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASLE opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. AerSale has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $908.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53.

Get AerSale alerts:

Institutional Trading of AerSale

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,120,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,619,000 after acquiring an additional 369,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,039,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 363,292 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 655,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 343.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 529,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 409,960 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AerSale Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AerSale from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AerSale in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

(Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.