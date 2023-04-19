AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in AerCap were worth $12,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AER. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 40.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter worth $41,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in AerCap by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at $65,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AER opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.41. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $66.85.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

