Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,801 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter worth $34,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 19.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Stock Performance

Shares of AEG opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $5.89.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1288 per share. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%.

AEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Aegon Profile

(Get Rating)

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.