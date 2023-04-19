Advanced Credit Technologies (OTCMKTS:ACRT) Shares Down 7.6%

Advanced Credit Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 35,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
Advanced Credit Technologies Trading Down 7.6 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.
Advanced Credit Technologies Company Profile
Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc, a development-stage technology company, focuses on fraud prevention and credit management in the United States. The company provides CyberloQ, a banking fraud prevention technology that enables institutional clients to combat fraudulent transactions and unauthorized access to customer accounts; and Turnscor, a Web-based proprietary software platform, which allows its customers to monitor and manage their credit from the privacy of their own homes.
