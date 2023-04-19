Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $762,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.56 and a 200-day moving average of $148.53. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.05 and a twelve month high of $231.43.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 72.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.06.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

