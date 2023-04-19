Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 21000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Adamera Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.91 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.66.

About Adamera Minerals

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. It primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, Buckhorn, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

