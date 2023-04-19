Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Short Interest Up 16.3% in March

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the March 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 320,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.05 per share, with a total value of $99,887.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $333,643.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acuity Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 52.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

AYI traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $161.63. The company had a trading volume of 54,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,003. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.32.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.