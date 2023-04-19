Acrisure Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,928 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 1.3% of Acrisure Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after acquiring an additional 882,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,345,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,565,000 after acquiring an additional 349,165 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average is $74.85. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.