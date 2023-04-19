Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.91

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHVGet Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.91 and traded as high as $7.80. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 119,644 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHV. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 437.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

