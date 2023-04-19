Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.91

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.91 and traded as high as $7.80. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 119,644 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:ACHV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHV. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 437.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Achieve Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.