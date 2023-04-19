Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACP opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACP. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 266,436 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 57,612 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter.

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund, operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

