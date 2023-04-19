Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ACP)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACP. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund, operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

