Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter.

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

