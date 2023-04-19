Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 51.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 88,820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 95.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 93,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $518,000. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

