Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Holdings Lifted by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 103.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,219 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 195,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 419.24 and a beta of 1.46. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,461,251.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

