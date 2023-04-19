Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 535,557 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 41,075 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $58,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 5.2 %

ABT stock opened at $109.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

