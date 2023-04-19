98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.
98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance
98532 has a fifty-two week low of C$12.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.76.
About 98532 (KMP.TO)
Recommended Stories
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
- Calling All Investors, United Airlines is Cleared For Takeoff
- Lululemon Shines While Most Clothing Retailers Look Dull
- High Teck: Teck Resources Hits 12-Year High on Deal Drama
Receive News & Ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.