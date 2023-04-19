9,123 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Acquired by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

