888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 13,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 79,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIHDF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 220 ($2.72) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 888 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 150 ($1.86) to GBX 105 ($1.30) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get 888 alerts:

888 Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings Plc engages in the provision of online gaming entertainment and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The Business to Customer segment offers casino and games, poker, and bingo. The Business to Business segment gives total gaming services under the Dragonfish trading brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.