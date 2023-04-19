7,653 Shares in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.41% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYZ. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

PYZ stock opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average is $86.31. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $104.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

