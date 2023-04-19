6,580 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Acquired by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRF. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 61.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PRF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.88. 49,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,016. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.81 and a 1-year high of $174.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

