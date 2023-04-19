632 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.85.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $373.55. 654,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,788. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $359.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The company has a market cap of $356.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

