5,984 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.4% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,359,000 after buying an additional 460,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,367,000 after buying an additional 487,528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,945,000 after buying an additional 374,098 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,293. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.94. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $226.68. The company has a market cap of $282.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

