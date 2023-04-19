57,401 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,401 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. CLSA raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.77) to GBX 6,200 ($76.72) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.71) to GBX 5,380 ($66.58) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average of $67.75. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

