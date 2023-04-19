5,680 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,697.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,165,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM opened at $143.66 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

