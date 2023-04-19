4,709 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,776. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $214.37. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.49.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

