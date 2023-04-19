44,567 Shares in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Purchased by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JSCP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,556. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $47.41.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

