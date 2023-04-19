4,333 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Acquired by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Argus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $52.21. The company has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,332,061.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

