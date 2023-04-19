3,719 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Acquired by Sonnipe Ltd

Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. Burlington Stores accounts for 0.1% of Sonnipe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,761,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after acquiring an additional 298,837 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,932,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 117.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after purchasing an additional 189,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,791,000.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.97. The company had a trading volume of 291,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,242. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $239.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.13.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BURL. OTR Global raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

