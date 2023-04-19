30,756 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 7.1% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $248.99. The company had a trading volume of 275,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,968. The firm has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $278.13.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

