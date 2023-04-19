27,601 Shares in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,815,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after buying an additional 355,857 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 436,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after buying an additional 54,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS BALT opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.