2,500 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Acquired by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.43. 78,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,155. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $99.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

