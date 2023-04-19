1eco (1ECO) Price Tops $0.69 on Exchanges

1eco (1ECO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. One 1eco token can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00002354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1eco has a market capitalization of $53.97 million and approximately $1,199.44 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1eco has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About 1eco

1eco’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,749,011 tokens. The official website for 1eco is www.1eco.io. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1eco is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/.

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.

1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

1eco Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using US dollars.

