180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,079 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $333.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.76 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.89.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

